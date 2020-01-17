One-armed golfer makes hole-in-one at PGA Tour event

Hurtubise, who was born with one arm and started playing golf at age 11, aced the 151-yard par-three fourth hole at the PGA West Stadium Course during first-round action of The American Express on Thursday.

The left-handed golfer's tee shot landed near the front of the green and made a beeline for the hole before slamming into the flagstick and dropping into the cup.

Hurtubise, who is among the amateurs competing alongside the professionals in a pro-am competition this week, raised his arm skyward and threw his hat in celebration, exchanging high-fives with his group.

"As a kid, sports was a way for me to prove that even though I had a difference that I could perform as well as normal people ... as they call them," Hurtubise told the Desert Sun.

"People have differences and handicaps and whatever, but it was my way to prove that I could be as good as everybody else."

The PGA Tour's Twitter account posted a clip of the ace and called it "inspirational" while Hurtubise's playing partner Troy Merritt, a two-times winner on the PGA Tour, called the moment "the coolest experience I've had on the golf course." (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis)