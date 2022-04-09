Golf

'One of the best places on earth' - Rory McIlroy's Augusta verdict after Masters second round

Rory McIlroy's Augusta verdict after Masters second round: "For a golfer, it's one of the best places on earth. Someone could argue St. Andrews. Someone could argue here. But it's such a cool place that you can never hate it. Sometimes I hate the results of the tournament, but in terms of the place and the club and the membership, it's wonderful, and I always have a great time here."

