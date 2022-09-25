Guido Migliozzi produced one of the greatest shots ever seen at Le Golf National to help him secure a stunning success in the Open de France.

The Paris venue has hosted a Ryder Cup and France’s national open since the 1990s.

It has witnessed some amazing moments, but few more exhilarating than the shot Migliozzi played on 18 to set up a birdie that took him to 16-under for the tournament.

The Italian stood on the 18th tee, in all likelihood not knowing no birdies had been made on the hole all day. There had been sixes, sevens, eights and a nine. But not one birdie.

The tee shot is daunting, but that is like a walk in the park compared to the second. The approach to the green is all over water to a sliver of a green.

With the pin tucked away on the right of the green, to get close requires a big fade for a right-handed player. As the shot requires starting the ball towards the middle of the lake, it is not one for the faint-hearted.

It probably required a confident player. Migliozzi was that man, as he had made eight birdies in the previous 17 holes.

He went for broke, and it paid off as his ball faded perfectly, landed short and left before climbing the hill and grazing the hole.

It settled six feet from the hole, and Migliozzi stroked the putt into the middle of the cup for a 62 and a share of the course record.

Final Leaderboard

1. Guido Migliozzi, 16-under

2. Rasmus Hojgaard, 15-under

T3. Thomas Pieters, 11-under

T3. Paul Barjon, 11-under

T3. George Coetzee, 11-under

6. Jamie Donaldson, 10-under

7. Jordan Smith, nine-under

T8. Jeff Winther, eight-under

T8. Robert MacIntyre, eight-under

T8. Yannick Paul, eight-under

His clubhouse score of 16-under moved him a shot clear of the man who also shares the course record, Rasmus Hojgaard.

Those are arguably the three toughest finishing holes on the DP World Tour, and Hojgaard was unable to find a birdie to force a play-off.

Hojgaard’s failure to secure a birdie allowed Migliozzi to celebrate his first win on the DP World Tour since 2019, and it could unleash a hugely talented individual.

"An explosion of feeling," Migliozzi, who started the weekend 13 shots behind the leader, said. "It has been an incredible day. I played solid today. I was comfortable with my game.

"It is one of those days. I love to play golf and to battle and today I got something back from the golf."

There were big things at play further down the leaderboard, and Jamie Donaldson made only the second birdie of the day on 18 to get to 10-under - and that is likely to be good enough to lock up his tour card for 2023.

