Patrick Reed endured mixed fortunes on his dip into the Asian Tour, as he finished down the field behind Nitithorn Thippong at the International Series Singapore but made a hole in one in the final round.

Former Masters winner Reed exited the PGA Tour to sign for LIV Golf for a huge signing bonus.

Ad

There have been a range of reasons put forward from players for making the move, with few admitting the decision was motivated by money.

Masters Tournament Masters champion Reed relying on Green Jacket for lift 09/04/2019 AT 16:29

Growing the game and playing fewer events have been put forward by some players.

Speaking in his first press conference after signing for LIV, Reed said: “We have a smaller schedule.

"We actually have an off-season where not only can we get healthy, work on our bodies, but we're basically allowing ourselves throughout the year to, you know, try to peak at the right times when you're playing rather than feeling like you have to play every single week.”

With those comments in mind, it came as a surprise when Reed committed to playing two events on the Asian Tour - with the next LIV event not until September.

Playing fewer events morphed into growing the game in all areas of the world.

LIV events do not qualify for world ranking points, meaning Reed’s standing is on the slide and his only option at the moment is to play on the Asian Tour.

He pitched up in Asia to play the International Series Singapore, but things did not go according to script as he finished in a tie for 31st.

His closing round was the best of the week, a 67, and it included a hole in one on the 14th hole.

“A lot of ups, and a lot of downs today,” Reed said. “It was weird, it was one of those days when I did not hit the ball well.

"I decided to leave the pin out of the hole on the third, because I don’t like to have the pin in when I putt, and I go ahead and hole the putt and I think okay. Had a shorty on 13 which I missed, then I go ahead and make a hole in one on 14. So, it was just one of those days.”

Reflecting on the hole in one, Reed said: “I was actually between eight and nine on 14, we had 171, we were trying to figure out what way the wind was doing, so I hit a soft eight, and it never left the flag stick.

“That’s my third in tournaments, and the biggest one being right here as it kind of got the momentum going because it was really rough early on, needed something to spark the round.”

Reed will be on action again next week at the International Series Korea.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Smith and Zalatoris lurking behind leader Spaun at TPC Southwind 16 HOURS AGO