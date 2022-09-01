On her return to professional golf for the first time since giving birth, Paula Creamer struggled at the Dana Open.

The 2010 US Women’s Open champion spoke positively ahead of her return, armed with a new swing after enlisting the services of Grant Waite.

“I’m really fired up, honestly,” she told Golf Digest. This is a new chapter, and it doesn’t have to be the chapter of me going off into the sunset. I was never going down that path.

"There were times out there that were reality checks for what I needed to do. These girls are good. They don’t have a baby and aren’t 35 years old. They don’t have other distractions in their life. Now, I have to figure out how to beat them.”

Creamer began well with a birdie on the opening hole, but a couple of dropped shots swiftly followed.

She was well placed at one-over heading towards the ninth tee, but things unravelled from that point.

She left the ninth green with a double bogey and another followed on the 11th.

It was of little surprise Creamer showed signs of rust on her first start since the summer of 2021, but it would have been frustrating as the 36-year-old holds the course record of 60 that she carded in 2008.

First Round Leaderboard

T1. Ruoning Yin, six-under

T1. Hye-Jin Choi, six-under

T1. Carlota Ciganda, six-under

T4. Aline Krauter, five-under

T4. Amy Olsson, five-under

T4. HYo Joo Kim, five-under

T4. Lexi Thompson, five-under

T4. Emily Pedersen, five-under

T4. Lauren Stephenson, five-under

T4. Leona Maguire, five-under

Creamer is famed for his fighting spirit and she birdied two of her final three holes to finish at six-over, leaving her with a huge amount of work to do to contend at the weekend.

Solheim Cup star Azahara Munoz is another new mum back in action for the first time since giving birth in February, and she fared better - with the Spanish playing signing for a one-over 72.

Munoz’s fellow Spaniard Carlota Ciganda made a rapid start at Highland Meadows following a round of 65, and she was joined at six-under by Ruoning Yin and Hye-Jin Choi.

Defending champion Danielle Kang, who is back in action following a health scare, carded a 72 to sit at one-over.

In her first start in the professional ranks, Aline Krauter made a superb start to her career with a round of 66 to sit one behind Ciganda and Yin.

Ireland's Leona Maguire was another player to get into the group at five-under as she chases her second win on the LPGA Tour.

