Pavan beats Fitzpatrick in playoff to win BMW International Open

Italian Pavan was four shots off the pace heading into the final day but finished with a round of 66 to go 15-under for the tournament, but that was not enough as Fitzpatrick had a birdie in the final hole to join him at the top and set up a playoff.

Rain began to fall at that point but Pavan held his nerve and shot a birdie in the second playoff hole to seal the win.

"It's amazing. I thought I had a chance starting the day," 30-year-old Pavan, who claimed his maiden European Tour title at last year's Czech Masters, said.

"I was playing very well coming into the week, I just hit a few bad drives -- it's always a little bit of an Achilles heel. This hole (the 18th) is not the best for me without the driver but I managed to make a birdie.

"I was feeling the rush. I had a little pitching wedge and luckily I got a decent lie but it felt great, it was close."

Overnight leader Jordan Smith and defending champion Matt Wallace were part of a group of seven players who were tied for third place, two shots behind. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)