Peter Uihlein made an eagle on his 17th hole to move to the top of a congested leaderboard after two rounds of the LIV Golf event in Jeddah.

On another blisteringly hot day, Uihlein began the round three adrift, but overhauled Brooks Koepka following a round of 63 to get to 12-under.

He will take a one-stroke lead over Koepka into the final round, but a host of players have chances with 10 within five shots of the lead at Royal Greens.

It was an eventful day for Uihlein and Koepka, as both took a dip in the water and carded double bogeys.

Uihlein found water on the 13th hole, his 12th, and it resulted in a double bogey.

At that moment, Koepka held a three-shot lead but he sent a wild tee shot a long way to the left.

He got relief due to line of sight, but did not take advantage and sent the ball straight right into the water. Like Uihlein, Koepka signed for a double bogey.

Koepka recovered and made a fine birdie on 18, but his finish was eclipsed by Uihlein who made a brilliant eagle on the 18th, his 17th, and followed up with a birdie to close out his round.

Second Round Leaderboard

1. Peter Uihlein, 12-under

2. Brooks Koepka, 11-under

T3. Sergio Garcia, nine-under

T3. Charl Schwartzel, nine-under

T5. Paul Casey, eight-under

T5. Abraham Ancer, eight-under

T7. James Piot, seven-under

T7. Dustin Johnson, seven-under

T7. Shiwan Kim, seven-under

T7. Anirban Lahiri, seven-under

“The greens sped up a lot, so I had trouble adjusting,” Koepka said. “I drove the ball really well, my ball-striking was great.

“The greens were faster and changed the reads, so a little difficult there, but overall it was good.”

Asked about his brilliant approach on 18, Uihlein said: "I hit a six-iron. It was a perfect number. I was thinking of hitting seven, but Zac (caddie) said it was a perfect six and he was right and that’s why I pay him the big bucks.”

Sergio Garcia produced an excellent round of 64 to get to nine-under and he is alongside Charl Schwartzel with 18 holes remaining.

Abraham Ancer eased into contention at eight-under, while Paul Casey shot up the leaderboard courtesy of a round of 64.

A number of LIV players were struck down by a sickness bug during the week.

Kevin Na elected to tee it up despite feeling unwell, but he was forced to withdraw after nine holes of his second round.

