REFILE-Golf-PGA Championship postponed over coronavirus concerns

March 17 (Reuters) - The PGA Championship scheduled for May 14-17 has been postponed over coronavirus concerns, the PGA of America announced on Tuesday.

The major championship was due to be held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The news follows a previous announcement by Augusta National that it has postponed the Masters, the first major of the year that had been scheduled for April 9-12. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)