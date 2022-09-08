Play has been suspended at the PGA Championship following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - with cricket and horse racing events also called off the nation enters a period of mourning.

A statement by the DP World Tour confirmed play was postponed for the remainder of Thursday, and flags at Wentworth club were lowered to half-mast, out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family.

Ad

It was also confirmed no play on Friday would go ahead, and the golf course and practice facilities would be closed.

BMW PGA Championship Poulter and Westwood wear LIV-branded clothing at BMW PGA Championship 5 HOURS AGO

“On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a statement read.

“She truly was an inspiration to people the world over.

“Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast.

“Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.

“Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.”

Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan and Viktor Hovland led after the first day before play was suspended on Thursday afternoon.

The second day's play in the Test match between England and cricket has also been suspended, with horse racing meetings for Friday also cancelled.

Golf 'It hasn't been quite where I want it to be' - Hovland delves into the archives to unlock issues 5 HOURS AGO