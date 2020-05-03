Golf

PGA Championship venue Harding Park reopening on Monday

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 3 (Reuters) - The Harding Park golf course which is scheduled to host the PGA Championship in August will reopen on Monday.

The course closed seven weeks ago due to a local "shelter in place" order in San Francisco over coronavirus concerns.

"The San Francisco Office of Public Health has permitted golf with the implementation of practices that minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19," TPC Harding Park said on its website on Sunday.

Golf

From Masters to Maleny: Scott live-streams round on country course

01/05/2020 AT 06:40

"In order for us to abide by those standards and create a safe environment for everyone, we ask for your help."

It listed a number of rules including that golfers must remain at least six feet (1.8 metres) apart and play in the order they start, with no playing through allowed.

Harding Park had been originally slated to host the PGA Championship from May 14-17, but the event has been rescheduled for Aug. 6-9, by which time it is hoped the coronavirus outbreak has been largely controlled.

The PGA Championship is one of three majors to be rescheduled this year, with the U.S. Open moving from June to September and the Masters from April to November.

The British Open has been cancelled.

The PGA Tour's weekly circuit of tournaments is scheduled to resume on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be contested without any fans in attendance. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Golf

PGA Tour extends exempt player membership to next season

30/04/2020 AT 22:51
Golf

International Golf Federation sets out new Olympic qualification criteria

29/04/2020 AT 16:28
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleFrom Masters to Maleny: Scott live-streams round on country course
Next articleTrudeau: NHL players likely subject to quarantine