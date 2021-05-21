Rory McIlroy begins his quest to make the cut at the 103rd US PGA Championship when he tees off at 6.58pm (BST) on Kiawah Island's windswept Ocean Course.

The two-times former champion – who won his first PGA title by eight strokes at Kiawah nine years ago – carded a 75 to fall eight strokes behind overnight leader Corey Conners, whose five-under 67 gave the Canadian a two-stroke advantage over the 156-man field in South Carolina.

Conners begins his second round alongside Tony Finau (74) and Matt Fitzpatrick (73) from the first tee at 12.38pm on Friday.

McIlroy is out with former winners Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. Koepka – champion in 2018 and 2019 – produced a classy 69 to enjoy a share of second place, but 2017 winner Thomas could only match McIlroy with a 75 leaving him in danger of missing the weekend at the long and winding circuit.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa signed for a 70 after his first round and is out with the Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (73) and the US Open holder Bryson DeChambeau (72) at 7.09pm in an afternoon group of genuine quality and possibilities.

Jordan Spieth is bidding to become only the sixth man in history to achieve the career grand slam alongside Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen and Gary Player, but will need to improve on his first-round 73 when he tees off from the 10th at 1.33pm.

World number one Dustin Johnson will hope for better form after carding a 76 on the opening day. He begins his second round at 1.44pm alongside Open champion Shane Lowry (73) and Sergio Garcia (77) from the 10th.

2005 champion Phil Mickelson moved into early contention with an opening round of 70 and also tees off from the 10th at 12.49pm.

FRIDAY'S SECOND-ROUND TEE TIMES (LOCAL TIME, BST +5 HOURS)

First tee

7 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Jim Herman

7:11 a.m. -- Sami Valimaki, Joe Summerhays, Richy Werenski

7:22 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield

7:33 a.m. -- Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel, Rich Beem

7:44 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

7:55 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Adam Hadwin, Rasmus Hojgaard

8:06 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Carlos Ortiz

8:17 a.m. -- Adam Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kevin Streelman

8:28 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

8:39 a.m. -- Antoine Rozier, Chez Reavie, Brandon Stone

8:50 a.m. -- Victor Perez, Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy

9:01 a.m. -- Tyler Collet, Brendon Todd, Lucas Herbert

9:12 a.m. -- Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes, Takumi Kanaya

12:30 p.m. -- Ben Polland, Talor Gooch, Harry Higgs

12:41 p.m. -- Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele, Harold Varner III

12:52 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Garrick Higgo, Marc Leishman

1:03 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton

1:14 p.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Champ, John Catlin

1:25 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Francesco Molinari, Scottie Scheffler

1:36 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry

1:47 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

1:58 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

2:09 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama

2:20 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen

2:31 p.m. -- Chan Kim, Brett Walker, Brian Gay

2:42 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Sonny Skinner, Kalle Samooja

10th tee

7:05 a.m. -- Frank Bensel, Jr., Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama

7:16 a.m. -- Alex Beach, Daniel Van Tonder, Wyndham Clark

7:27 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Max Homa, Sam Burns

7:38 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners

7:49 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington

8 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

8:11 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Cameron Smith

8:22 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel, Daniel Berger

8:33 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris

8:44 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia

8:55 a.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

9:06 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Pete Ballo, Cam Davis

9:17 a.m. -- Dean Burmester Greg Koch, K.H. Lee

12:25 p.m. -- Patrick Rada, Adam Long, Cameron Tringale

12:36 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Larkin Gross, Matt Jones

12:47 p.m. -- Byeong Hun-An, Derek Holmes, George Coetzee

12:58 p.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen

1:09 p.m. -- John Daly, Jimmy Walker, Jason Dufner

1:20 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Martin Laird, Hudson Swafford

1:31 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Bubba Watson

1:42 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel

1:53 p.m. -- Harris English, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren

2:04 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Tom Lewis, Jason Kokrak

2:15 p.m. -- Jason Scrivener, Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo

2:26 p.m. -- Brad Marek, Peter Malnati, Lanto Griffin

2:37 p.m. -- Mark Geddes, Denny McCarthy, Rikuya Hoshino

