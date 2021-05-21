For a man with a dodgy knee, the idea of Brooks Koepka making the early running at the longest course in the history of major tournament golf sounds about as likely as one of his booming drives finding dry land in the Atlantic Ocean.

Yet he appeared completely at ease with his game around Kiawah Island's windswept Ocean Course on Thursday morning with the former world number one rolling in six birdies to nullify the potentially ruinous effects of another bogey on the 15th hole at the 103rd US PGA Championship.

The latest chapter of the Brooks was written in some style after the 2018 and 2019 winner looked ready to toss his clubs into the wide blue yonder after opening with a spirit-crushing six on his first hole of the day at the par-four 10th hole.

“What an idiot I was," conceded Koepka, who finished the day two strokes behind leader Corey Conners of Canada, whose 67 included six birdies and one birdie to establish a two-shot lead at the summit of the 156-man field in South Carolina.

The first rule is, if you’re in trouble, get the hell out. I couldn’t reach the green. It was a bad lie. Just tried to hit a pull sand wedge up by the green instead of just chopping it out. So mental mistake there. Deserved every bit of that double bogey.

“It kind of helped me refocus. I can’t play with any mistakes, maybe one a day, and that was my one, and I got it out of the way the first hole.”

From plus two after one, Koepka was not faultless amid the unforgiving winds at a Pete Dye-designed course meant to test the game's true muscle men weighing in at 7,660 yards of its full 7,876 quota perched on the Atlantic Ocean. But one does not need to be when the putter is purring.

It is an astonishing return to form for the 31-year former world number one, who was forced to undergo knee surgery on 16 March and has completed only four competitive rounds since the end of February after missing the halfway cut at the US Masters last month and the Byron Nelson last week when walking seemed more of a priority.

Perhaps unsurprisingly in hindsight, he was not surprised by his performance on the opening day despite suggesting prior to the event he was six months away from returning to full fitness.

“It’s a major. I’m going to show up,” said Koepka, who finished six shots clear of playing partners and fellow former champions Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, who both carded disappointing 75s to finish three over respectively.

I’m ready to play. I’ve been itching to do this since Augusta. I mean, I feel so much better now. I don’t need to be 100 per cent to be able to play good.

“I love it when it's difficult. I think that's why I do so well in the majors,” added Koepka, US Open winner in 2017 and 2018.

“I just know mentally I can grind it out. Like when it's windy like this, it's not so much putting, it's more about ball striking, and I felt like I struck it really well today.”

Koepka's effort was matched by Viktor Hovland, Aaron Wise, Sam Horsfield, Cameron Davis and 2011 US PGA winner Keegan Bradley, who all carded 69 to share second place.

Four-times major champion McIlroy won the first of his two PGA titles at Kiawah Island by eight strokes in 2012, but faces a battle with history to achieve a hat-trick on Sunday evening after finishing eight strokes behind Conners.

The last winner to make such a poor start to a US PGA Championship was John Mahaffey, who recovered from recording a four over 75 at Oakmont in 1978 to defeat Jerry Pate and Tom Watson in a sudden death play-off.

World number one Dustin Johnson fared little better as he opened with a 75, but Jordan Spieth – bidding to become the sixth man to achieve the career grand slam – battled his way to an opening 73.

The 2005 champion and five-times major winner roared back in 32 with four birdies after going out in 38 to sign for 70 alongside defending champion Collin Morikawa that leaves him well in the mix before the second round on Friday.

“In the last couple of months, I’ve been starting to play good golf, but I’ve had a little bit of trouble staying present on every shot for the entire round,” said Mickelson.

“I thought I did a pretty good job of that today after I got off to kind of a rough start, but I was able to kind of right the ship on the downwind holes, the holes you can take advantage of.”

First-round leaderboard

1 Corey Conners 67

T2 Keegan Bradley 69

T2 Viktor Hovland 69

T2 Brooks Koepka 69

T2 Aaron Wise 69

T2 Sam Horsfield 69

T2 Cameron Davis 69

