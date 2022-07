Golf

‘A greater impact on the game than any course in history’ - Hole-by-hole guide to the Old Course at St Andrews

The Old Course at St Andrews plays host to the 150th running of the Open Championship. Ahead of the event, Golf Digest's Architecture Editor Emeritus, Ron Whitten, narrates a hole-by-hole guide to the course. The 150th Open begins on Thursday 15th July – follow all the latest updates at https://www.eurosport.co.uk/golf

00:14:53, 31 minutes ago