Phil Mickelson will not return to golf next week to defend his PGA Championship.

Mickelson became the oldest winner of a major at 51 last year as he won at Kiawah Island in 2021

And he had originally been listed on the PGA Championship field list for the year's second major despite announcing in February he would take a break from golf after making controversial comments about the Saudi-backed golf league.

Mickelson said he was willing to look beyond Saudi Arabia's human rights record to gain leverage with the PGA Tour Mickelson, but called the Saudis "scary motherf***ers" and said he was presented "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates".

Saudi Arabia's government denied the accusations of human rights abuses, while Mickelson apologised for the comments before taking a break from golf and missing his first Masters tournament in 26 years.

And despite his original listing at the PGA Championship, a tournament spokesperson confirmed Mickelson will not play in Oklahoma.

"We have just been informed that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the PGA Championship," wrote the PGA of America on twitter.

"We wish Phil and [wife] Amy the very best and look forward to his return to golf."

"Phil is the defending champion and currently eligible to be a PGA life member and we would have welcomed him to participate."

