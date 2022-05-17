The 104th US PGA Championship begins at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma with Tiger Woods set to play in his second major of the season.

Woods finished in a brave and battling 47th position at the US Masters last month in his first competitive outing since recovering from his life-threatening car crash in February 2021 in Los Angeles.

Rory McIlroy – the 2012 and 2014 winner – and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, who is chasing He is out in the marquee group of the first two rounds, playing alongside– the 2012 and 2014 winner – and three-time major winner, who is chasing the career grand slam around the par-70 Tulsa circuit

They start out at 2.11pm (BST) from the 10th tee on Thursday before resuming their second round at 7.36pm (BST) from the first tee on Friday.

Woods believes he can compete to win a 16th major championship after working on his powers of endurance.

"So I'm able to do activities and things that I was hoping to do, and I'm finally able to do them.

“Figured the first mountain you climbed was Everest,” commented Woods of his appearance at Augusta.

“That's the steepest golf course you're going to play...It's going to get flatter and better. But I still have tough days, and things aren't going to be as easy as people might think."

Woods was the last player not to defend the PGA title due to injury in 2008.

"It is always disappointing when the defending champion is not here," said Woods.

Phil has said some things that I think a lot of us who are committed to the Tour and the legacy of the Tour have pushed back against and he has taken some personal time.

"We all understand that, but I think that some of his views on how the Tour could be run and should be run, there has been a lot of disagreement there.

"But as we all know, as a professional we miss him being out here. He is a big draw for the game of golf, he is just taking his time and we all wish him the best when he comes back."

World No. 1 and US Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, US Open champion and world No. 2 Jon Rahm and Open holder and world No. 3 Collin Morikawa start out from the first tee at 7.36pm (BST) on Thursday with a 2.11pm (BST) start from the 10th tee on Friday.

THE 104th US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES (Central Time – BST +6hrs)

Thursday

1st tee

7 a.m.: John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang

7:11 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya,Troy Merritt; Matthew Borchert (club pro)

7:22 a.m.: Dean Burmester, Chris Kirk, Kyle Mendoza (club pro)

7:33 a.m.: Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield, Nic Ishee (club pro)

7:44 a.m.: Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz

7:55 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

8:06 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington

8:17 a.m.: Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

8:28 a.m.: Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo

8:39 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

8:50 a.m.: Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox, Shawn Warren (club pro)

9:01 a.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Yuki Inamori, Zac Oakley (club pro)

9:12 a.m.: Brendan Steele, Bio Kim, Casey Pyne (club pro)

12:30 p.m.: Ryan Brehm, Min Woo Lee, Wyatt Worthington II (club pro)

12:41 p.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard, Justin Harding, Sean McCarty (club pro)

12:52 p.m.: Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin

1:03 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

1:14 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

1:25 p.m.: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

1:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

1:47 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter

1:58 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

2:09 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Matt Fitzpatrick, Charl Schwartzel

2:20 p.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Harry Higgs, Erik van Rooyen

2:31 p.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Beach (club pro)

2:42 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen, Jared Jones (club pro)

10th tee

7:05 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren

7:16 a.m.: Adri Arnaus, Jinichiro Kozuma, Colin Inglis (club pro)

7:27 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Sadom Kaewkanjama, Michael Block (club pro)

7:38 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

7:49 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

8 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

8:11 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

8:22 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

8:33 a.m.: Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel van Tonder

8:44 a.m.: Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley

8:55 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland

9:06 a.m.: Brian Harman, Oliver Bekker, Ryan Vermeer (club pro)

9:17 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter, Dylan Newman (club pro)

12:25 p.m.: Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Brandon Bingaman (club pro)

12:36 p.m.: Anirban Lahiri, K.H. Lee, Tim Feenstra (club pro)

12:47 p.m.: Rich Beem, Alex Cejka, Jesse Mueller (club pro)

12:58 p.m.: Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

1:09 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:20 p.m.: Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley

1:31 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ

1:42 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson

1:53 p.m.: Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk

2:04 p.m.: Matthew Wolff, Joohyung Kim, Keith Mitchell

2:15 p.m.: Chad Ramey, Lucas Herbert, Austin Hurt (club pro)

2:26 p.m.: Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy, Tyler Collet (club pro)

2:37 p.m.: Luke List, Patton Kizzire, Paul Dickinson (club pro)

Friday

1st tee

7 a.m.: Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Brandon Bingaman (club pro)

7:11 a.m.: Anirban Lahiri, K.H. Lee, Tim Feenstra (club pro)

7:22 a.m.: Rich Beem, Alex Cejka, Jesse Mueller (club pro)

7:33 a.m.: Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

7:44 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:55 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley

8:06 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ

8:17 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson

8:28 a.m.: Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk

8:39 a.m.: Matthew Wolff, Joohyung Kim, Keith Mitchell

8:50 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Lucas Herbert, Austin Hurt (club pro)

9:01 a.m.: Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy, Tyler Collet (club pro)

9:12 a.m.: Luke List, Patton Kizzire, Paul Dickinson (club pro)

12:30 p.m.: ​​Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren

12:41 p.m. Adri Arnaus, Jinichiro Kozuma, Colin Inglis (club pro)

12:52 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Sadom Kaewkanjama, Michael Block (club pro)

1:03 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

1:14 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

1:25 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

1:36 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

1:47 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

1:58 p.m.: Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel van Tonder

2:09 p.m.: Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley

2:20 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland

2:31 p.m.: Brian Harman, Oliver Bekker, Ryan Vermeer (club pro)

2:42 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter, Dylan Newman (club pro)

10th tee

7:05 a.m.: Ryan Brehm, Min Woo Lee, Wyatt Worthington II (club pro)

7:16 a.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard, Justin Harding, Sean McCarty (club pro)

7:27 a.m.: Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin

7:38 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

7:49 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

8 a.m.: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

8:11 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

8:22 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter

8:33 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

8:44 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Matt Fitzpatrick, Charl Schwartzel

8:55 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Harry Higgs, Erik van Rooyen

9:06 a.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Beach (club pro)

9:17 a.m.: Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen, Jared Jones (club pro)

12:25 p.m.: John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang

12:36 p.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Troy Merritt; Matthew Borchert (club pro)

12:47 p.m.: Dean Burmester, Chris Kirk, Kyle Mendoza (club pro)

12:58 p.m.: Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield, Nic Ishee (club pro)

1:09 p.m.: Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz

1:20 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

1:31 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington

1:42 p.m.: Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

1:53 p.m.: Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo

2:04 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

2:15 p.m.: Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox, Shawn Warren (club pro)

2:26 p.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Yuki Inamori, Zac Oakley (club pro)

2:37 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Bio Kim, Casey Pyne (club pro)

