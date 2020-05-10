Golf

PGA of Australia extends tour season into new year

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
35 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters) - The PGA of Australia tour will be extended from this season with tournaments staged well into the new year, the governing body of professional golf in the country announced on Sunday.

The move was triggered by the social distancing restrictions put in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which threaten to heavily disrupt the early part of a season that would usually be wrapped up by the end of the year.

The PGA has decided, however, to make the extended season "the new norm" and allow the possibility of adding new tournaments in January and February in years to come.

Golf

Memorial to use high-tech badges to track spectators

6 HOURS AGO

"We saw an opportunity to not only provide our players with a full season this year but put in place a schedule that we believe is in the best interests of golf in Australia," tournaments director Nick Dastey said in a news release.

"If the current restrictions do not ease in time, we now have the opportunity to push events into the early months of 2021."

The tour's flagship event, the Australian PGA Championship, will not be impacted and will take place at the Royal Queensland Golf Club from Dec. 3-6, the statement said.

The tournament, now co-sanctioned by the European Tour, dates back to 1905 and was won last year by world number six Adam Scott at the Royal Pines Resort, where it had been played since 2013. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Golf

Woods, Mickelson, Manning and Brady showdown set for May 24

07/05/2020 AT 20:29
Golf

Pandemic leads R&A to break with tradition over captaincy

06/05/2020 AT 19:47
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMemorial to use high-tech badges to track spectators