PGA Tour: Golf’s ‘top players’ commit to ‘at least 20 events’ for new season in unprecedented announcement

In a move to combat the threat from LIV Golf, the PGA Tour have announced that its “top players” will compete in “at least 20 events” when the new season begins in September. Commissioner Jay Monahan said: “This is an extraordinary and unprecedented commitment, a testament to who these guys are and what they believe in.” The announcement was made ahead of this weekend's Tour Championship.

00:05:15, an hour ago