Golf

PGA Tour's John Deere Classic cancelled due to COVID-19

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

May 28 (Reuters) - The John Deere Classic scheduled for July in Illinois, which was supposed to be the fifth event of the circuit's revamped schedule, has been cancelled due to state-related challenges regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour said on Thursday.

The tournament, which was also the first of the PGA Tour's revised schedule that could have potentially included fans, was due to be played July 9-12 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

"Because of the ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the 2020 John Deere Classic," tournament director Clair Peterson said in a PGA Tour news release.

Golf

European Tour to resume on July 22 with British Masters

9 HOURS AGO

"While we considered several alternatives for the Classic, this was the choice that made the most sense for our guests, the players and the Quad City community at large."

The PGA Tour said it will fill the July week with a new tournament that will be determined in the near future.

Following a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus, the PGA Tour is scheduled to resume with the June 11-14 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

The event is the first of four straight weeks of tournaments which will have no fans in attendance. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)

Golf

Mickelson keen on annual 'Match' featuring all-star cast

YESTERDAY AT 19:30
Golf

Postponing Ryder Cup to 2021 would be right call, says McIlroy

26/05/2020 AT 12:40
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Golf

European Tour to resume on July 22 with British Masters

9 HOURS AGO
Golf

Mickelson keen on annual 'Match' featuring all-star cast

YESTERDAY AT 19:30
Golf

Postponing Ryder Cup to 2021 would be right call, says McIlroy

26/05/2020 AT 12:40
Golf

Woods and Mickelson charity match proves a ratings hit

25/05/2020 AT 22:13

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Golf

Can we have our ball back please? - Group of mongoose cause chaos on golf course

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods targeting Tokyo Olympics

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Sponsored content : Lalla Meryem Cup

00:01:09
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleEuropean Tour to resume on July 22 with British Masters
Next articleNFL tables 4th-and-15 proposal; approves four others