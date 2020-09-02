The schedule has 14 events postponed or cancelled because of the virus, including the U.S. Open and Masters which will be played later this year and again in their traditional dates during 2021.

"If you're a golf fan, this is a dream season with more significant events than ever before, including the Olympic Games," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

"Building our schedule is always complicated, but never more so as over the past several months as we continue to navigate challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The season, which will feature the most events since 51 were held in 1975, kicks off next week in Napa, California, and will conclude on Sept. 5, 2021 at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The PGA Tour resumed its current season in June after a three-month COVID-19 hiatus that forced it to halt action following the first round of The Players Championship. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)

