Ian Poulter has said he expects more big names to sign up for the Saudi-backed LIV series on eve of its inaugural tee-off.

The British golfer is among those participating at the invitational event at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire worth $25m, the first of eight worth an accumulative $255m making it the world's most lucrative golf event.

Ad

Professionals have come under fire for accepting money from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Golf 'I choose not to speak' - Mickelson refuses to deny he has been banned by PGA Tour 3 HOURS AGO

Yet while the PGA Tour has threatened bans for any of its members that play in the LIV events, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia have already resigned their tour membership in order to focus on the series.

Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are also expected to sign up, with Phil Mickelson expected at the tee on Friday.

And Poulter believes that other will want to be a part of it.

“I definitely see other top players watching on this week and wanting to be a part of it,” Poulter said. “There’s a huge investment coming into the game of golf and sport in general. Definitely, other players will be looking in with interest this week and I think they will want to come and see what it’s all about.

“The team format has always been something which most people have always gravitated to and had their best time on the golf course. So it is a vast sum of money, but it’s a great platform to be able to build the game of golf and give back at the same time.”

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson is rumoured to receive $200m for taking part in the series.

But he refused to be drawn on his future with the PGA Tour and whether he faced a ban

"I would be speaking on a PGA Tour matter publicly, which I choose not to do at this time," said Mickelson.

"I've enjoyed my time on the PGA Tour and I have strong opinions on what could and should be done a lot better, but I will make an effort to keep those conversations behind closed doors.

"I don't want to give up [my lifetime membership of the PGA Tour] but I don't know what's going to happen."

Mickelson has already played in the Asian Tour's Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City, an event sponsored by PIF.

And his countryman Lee Westwood has defended his colleagues' decisions to take money from the fund.

“We are independent contractors and we have played all over the world,” Westwood said. “I’ve played the last 29 years pretty much wherever I’ve wanted to. Nothing’s changing. I think we are all comfortable with the decisions that we’ve made.”

U.S. Open Woods out of US Open as body needs to get 'stronger', hopes to play The Open 7 HOURS AGO