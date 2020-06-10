Golf

Players prepare for 'weird' atmosphere at fan free Colonial

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Frank Pingue

June 10 (Reuters) - As the PGA Tour returns to competition this week in Fort Worth, Texas amid the COVID-19 outbreak, golfers used to feeding off the energy of raucous galleries will have an empty feeling as they adjust to competing on a course closed to spectators.

"Can you imagine if somebody makes a 30-foot bomb on 18 to win the tournament? Nothing? Crickets? It's going to be a little weird," world number two Jon Rahm said ahead of this week's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Golf

Stricker gets six captain's picks as U.S. change Ryder Cup qualification

3 HOURS AGO

While there will be no fans lining the fairways or greens, golfers still expect to follow the game's etiquette even with no applause to acknowledge.

"I'm sure you'll see guys dropping putts and they put their hand up and realize there's nobody there," said defending Colonial champion Kevin Na.

Former champion Jordan Spieth, part of a strong field that includes the top five players in the world rankings, has enjoyed plenty of support at this event having grown up in nearby Dallas.

"Once the tournament starts, it'll be weird because we're used to being able to use the energy of the fans and feed off of them," said Spieth, who will play the first two rounds alongside fellow Americans Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

World number four Thomas feels playing on an empty course still beats sitting at home waiting for the day when spectators can return.

"I would say that every single person in this field would gladly say that they would rather be playing without fans than wait and play with fans, if that means it's a couple weeks sooner," Thomas said.

While golfers acknowledge the tournament won't have the same energy as a normal PGA Tour event, there will still be nerve-wracking shots with the winner set to pocket $1.35 million.

"I still think you're still going to be nervous, you're still going to get those juices flowing -- especially on Sunday coming down the stretch," said world number five Dustin Johnson.

"But yeah, it'll definitely be weird. There won't be any noise out there." (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)

Golf

Spieth hopes break will jump start his game

20 HOURS AGO
Golf

PGA Tour players call for social justice

20 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Golf

Stricker gets six captain's picks as U.S. change Ryder Cup qualification

3 HOURS AGO
Golf

Spieth hopes break will jump start his game

20 HOURS AGO
Golf

PGA Tour players call for social justice

20 HOURS AGO
Golf

Golf-No Tiger and no fans as PGA Tour returns with strong lineup

A DAY AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Can we have our ball back please? - Group of mongoose cause chaos on golf course

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods targeting Tokyo Olympics

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

08/06/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
Mixed Martial Arts

Healthier Nunes claims to be ‘baddest woman on the planet’

25/08/2017 AT 08:39
Premier League

Mourinho: United better prepared for league title bid, but I need a midfielder

26/07/2017 AT 07:21
View more

What's On

Previous articleStricker gets six captain's picks as U.S. change Ryder Cup qualification
Next articleWindies cherishing test return after coronavirus hiatus says Holder