It’s the last-chance saloon for players on the DP World Tour to wrap up their playing rights for next season, with the window closing on securing a spot at the DP World Tour Championship.
The Iberian Swing concludes with the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, and there will be players with vastly different goals teeing it up.
The likes of Robert MacIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard are winners with their status guaranteed - and their aims will be to bolster their positions in the Ryder Cup standings with eyes firmly on places on the European team in Rome next year.
For others, and there are many, the aim is a big finish under the highest of pressure to guarantee their playing rights for 2023 - with those outside the top 117 in the rankings missing out on a Tour card.
The lifestyle of a professional golfer is viewed as a glamorous one, and for your Jon Rahms, Rory McIlroys and Tiger Woodses it certainly is, but for those further down the food chain it is one of hard grind.
There are likely to be tears of joy and despair over the course of the 72 (36 for the unlucky few) holes, and no shortage of drama in Vilamoura.
The Course: Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course
The Portugal Masters has been on the DP World Tour schedule since 2007, with Dom Pedro Victoria playing host on each occasion.
Portugal has a rich history of golf, with the temperatures allowing for year-round play in the Algarve.
There are brilliant courses up and down the country, with Dom Pedro Victoria one of the most storied. Designed by Arnold Palmer and opened for play in 2004 after a £16 million investment, it meanders through wetland which are both hazards and the provider of natural irrigation.
At 7,273 yards off the championship tees it is lengthy without being the exclusive plaything of the long bombers.
Accuracy as much as length will play a part, but it is certain that there will be a host of birdies so the hottest putter could win the day.
Prize Money: €2m (£1.75m), with the winner’s share being €340,000 (£297,000).
Format: 72-hole strokeplay.
Course records:
- 18 holes: 59 - Oliver Fisher (2018)
- 72 holes: 261 - Andy Sullivan (2015), Padraig Harrington (2016)
TV Coverage: The Portugal Masters is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Past Winners:
- 2021 - Thomas Pieters
- 2020 - George Coetzee
- 2019 - Steven Brown
- 2018 - Tom Lewis
- 2017 - Lucas Bjerregaard
- 2016 - Padraig Harrington
- 2015 - Andy Sullivan
- 2014 - Alexander Levy
- 2013 - David Lynn
- 2012 - Shane Lowry
- 2011 - Tom Lewis
- 2010 - Richard Green
- 2009 - Lee Westwood
- 2008 - Alvaro Quiros
- 2007 - Steve Webster
Tee Times (Local):
08:00
- COCKERILL, Aaron
- FARR, Oliver
- WILSON, Andrew
08:10
- HEBERT, Benjamin
- WARREN, Marc
- HEISELE, Sebastian
08:20
- BESSELING, Wil
- SURI, Julian
- CELLI, Filippo
08:30
- KARLBERG, Rikard
- PAISLEY, Chris
- LAW, David
08:40
- SOUTHGATE, Matthew
- ANTCLIFF, Maverick
- BERTASIO, Nino
08:50
- LUITEN, Joost
- BJERREGAARD, Lucas
- FISHER, Ross
09:00
- FICHARDT, Darren
- HELLIGKILDE, Marcus
- WHITNELL, Dale
09:10
- LORENZO-VERA, Mike
- SINGH BRAR, Jack
- CHESTERS, Ashley
09:20
- DRYSDALE, David
- STERNE, Richard
- GOUVEIA, Tomas
09:30
- PIGEM, Carlos
- LEMKE, Niklas
- BRUNNER, Noah
08:00
- PARATORE, Renato
- GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, Sebastian
- GOUVEIA, Ricardo
08:10
- VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai
- HORSEY, David
- QUIROS, Alvaro
08:20
- LAPORTA, Francesco
- KOFSTAD, Espen
- DUBUISSON, Victor
08:30
- HOJGAARD, Nicolai
- PEREZ, Victor
- MACINTYRE, Robert
08:40
- PAUL, Yannik
- WALLACE, Matt
- MOLINARI, Edoardo
08:50
- VAN DRIEL, Darius
- JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz
- GARCIA-HEREDIA, Alfredo
09:00
- WARING, Paul
- HUIZING, Daan
- SCRIVENER, Jason
09:10
- SANTOS, Ricardo
- FISHER, Oliver
- GAGLI, Lorenzo
09:20
- LONG, Hurly
- BESSA, Tomás
- HOWIE, Craig
09:30
- CAMELO FERREIRA, Hugo
- LEE, Taehee
- MCEVOY, Richard
12:20
- FORREST, Grant
- FITZPATRICK, Alex
- HILL, Calum
12:30
- SODERBERG, Sebastian
- KAWAMURA, Masahiro
- KORHONEN, Mikko
12:40
- LEWIS, Tom
- LAGERGREN, Joakim
- PAVON, Matthieu
12:50
- SAMOOJA, Kalle
- BROWN, Steven
- OLESEN, Thorbjørn
13:00
- WILSON, Oliver
- ARMITAGE, Marcus
- CAMPILLO, Jorge
13:10
- ROZNER, Antoine
- PEPPERELL, Eddie
- VALIMAKI, Sami
13:20
- GALLACHER, Stephen
- KINHULT, Marcus
- GAVINS, Daniel
13:30
- SCHNEIDER, Marcel
- MOLLER, Niklas Nørgaard
- HOWELL, David
13:40
- LOPES, Vitor
- ROUSSEL, Robin
- STORM, Graeme
13:50
- FIGUEIREDO, Pedro
- ANGLES, Pep
- STALTER, Joël
12:20
- PORTEOUS, Haydn
- LACROIX, Frederic
- HAVRET, Gregory
12:30
- SENIOR, Jack
- PULKKANEN, Tapio
- WOOD, Chris
12:40
- McGOWAN, Ross
- HEND, Scott
- BROBERG, Kristoffer
12:50
- VAN TONDER, Daniel
- ELVIRA, Nacho
- HANSEN, Joachim B.
13:00
- CATLIN, John
- CALDWELL, Jonathan
- WINTHER, Jeff
13:10
- GREEN, Gavin
- JORDAN, Matthew
- SULLIVAN, Andy
13:20
- PAVAN, Andrea
- SMITH, Jordan
- APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech
13:30
- BRUN, Julien
- NEMECZ, Lukas
- SIEM, Marcel
13:40
- LEON, Hugo
- JACQUELIN, Raphaël
- SHARVIN, Cormac
13:50
- PORTEOUS, Garrick
- ZHANG, Huilin
- LENCART, Pedro
