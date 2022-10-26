It’s the last-chance saloon for players on the DP World Tour to wrap up their playing rights for next season, with the window closing on securing a spot at the DP World Tour Championship.

The Iberian Swing concludes with the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, and there will be players with vastly different goals teeing it up.

The likes of Robert MacIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard are winners with their status guaranteed - and their aims will be to bolster their positions in the Ryder Cup standings with eyes firmly on places on the European team in Rome next year.

For others, and there are many, the aim is a big finish under the highest of pressure to guarantee their playing rights for 2023 - with those outside the top 117 in the rankings missing out on a Tour card.

The lifestyle of a professional golfer is viewed as a glamorous one, and for your Jon Rahms, Rory McIlroys and Tiger Woodses it certainly is, but for those further down the food chain it is one of hard grind.

There are likely to be tears of joy and despair over the course of the 72 (36 for the unlucky few) holes, and no shortage of drama in Vilamoura.

The Course: Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course

The Portugal Masters has been on the DP World Tour schedule since 2007, with Dom Pedro Victoria playing host on each occasion.

Portugal has a rich history of golf, with the temperatures allowing for year-round play in the Algarve.

There are brilliant courses up and down the country, with Dom Pedro Victoria one of the most storied. Designed by Arnold Palmer and opened for play in 2004 after a £16 million investment, it meanders through wetland which are both hazards and the provider of natural irrigation.

At 7,273 yards off the championship tees it is lengthy without being the exclusive plaything of the long bombers.

Accuracy as much as length will play a part, but it is certain that there will be a host of birdies so the hottest putter could win the day.

Prize Money: €2m (£1.75m), with the winner’s share being €340,000 (£297,000).

Format: 72-hole strokeplay.

Course records:

18 holes: 59 - Oliver Fisher (2018)

72 holes: 261 - Andy Sullivan (2015), Padraig Harrington (2016)

TV Coverage: The Portugal Masters is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners:

2021 - Thomas Pieters

- Thomas Pieters 2020 - George Coetzee

- George Coetzee 2019 - Steven Brown

- Steven Brown 2018 - Tom Lewis

- Tom Lewis 2017 - Lucas Bjerregaard

- Lucas Bjerregaard 2016 - Padraig Harrington

- Padraig Harrington 2015 - Andy Sullivan

- Andy Sullivan 2014 - Alexander Levy

- Alexander Levy 2013 - David Lynn

- David Lynn 2012 - Shane Lowry

- Shane Lowry 2011 - Tom Lewis

- Tom Lewis 2010 - Richard Green

- Richard Green 2009 - Lee Westwood

- Lee Westwood 2008 - Alvaro Quiros

- Alvaro Quiros 2007 - Steve Webster

Tee Times (Local):

08:00

COCKERILL, Aaron

FARR, Oliver

WILSON, Andrew

08:10

HEBERT, Benjamin

WARREN, Marc

HEISELE, Sebastian

08:20

BESSELING, Wil

SURI, Julian

CELLI, Filippo

08:30

KARLBERG, Rikard

PAISLEY, Chris

LAW, David

08:40

SOUTHGATE, Matthew

ANTCLIFF, Maverick

BERTASIO, Nino

08:50

LUITEN, Joost

BJERREGAARD, Lucas

FISHER, Ross

09:00

FICHARDT, Darren

HELLIGKILDE, Marcus

WHITNELL, Dale

09:10

LORENZO-VERA, Mike

SINGH BRAR, Jack

CHESTERS, Ashley

09:20

DRYSDALE, David

STERNE, Richard

GOUVEIA, Tomas

09:30

PIGEM, Carlos

LEMKE, Niklas

BRUNNER, Noah

08:00

PARATORE, Renato

GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, Sebastian

GOUVEIA, Ricardo

08:10

VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai

HORSEY, David

QUIROS, Alvaro

08:20

LAPORTA, Francesco

KOFSTAD, Espen

DUBUISSON, Victor

08:30

HOJGAARD, Nicolai

PEREZ, Victor

MACINTYRE, Robert

08:40

PAUL, Yannik

WALLACE, Matt

MOLINARI, Edoardo

08:50

VAN DRIEL, Darius

JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz

GARCIA-HEREDIA, Alfredo

09:00

WARING, Paul

HUIZING, Daan

SCRIVENER, Jason

09:10

SANTOS, Ricardo

FISHER, Oliver

GAGLI, Lorenzo

09:20

LONG, Hurly

BESSA, Tomás

HOWIE, Craig

09:30

CAMELO FERREIRA, Hugo

LEE, Taehee

MCEVOY, Richard

12:20

FORREST, Grant

FITZPATRICK, Alex

HILL, Calum

12:30

SODERBERG, Sebastian

KAWAMURA, Masahiro

KORHONEN, Mikko

12:40

LEWIS, Tom

LAGERGREN, Joakim

PAVON, Matthieu

12:50

SAMOOJA, Kalle

BROWN, Steven

OLESEN, Thorbjørn

13:00

WILSON, Oliver

ARMITAGE, Marcus

CAMPILLO, Jorge

13:10

ROZNER, Antoine

PEPPERELL, Eddie

VALIMAKI, Sami

13:20

GALLACHER, Stephen

KINHULT, Marcus

GAVINS, Daniel

13:30

SCHNEIDER, Marcel

MOLLER, Niklas Nørgaard

HOWELL, David

13:40

LOPES, Vitor

ROUSSEL, Robin

STORM, Graeme

13:50

FIGUEIREDO, Pedro

ANGLES, Pep

STALTER, Joël

12:20

PORTEOUS, Haydn

LACROIX, Frederic

HAVRET, Gregory

12:30

SENIOR, Jack

PULKKANEN, Tapio

WOOD, Chris

12:40

McGOWAN, Ross

HEND, Scott

BROBERG, Kristoffer

12:50

VAN TONDER, Daniel

ELVIRA, Nacho

HANSEN, Joachim B.

13:00

CATLIN, John

CALDWELL, Jonathan

WINTHER, Jeff

13:10

GREEN, Gavin

JORDAN, Matthew

SULLIVAN, Andy

13:20

PAVAN, Andrea

SMITH, Jordan

APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech

13:30

BRUN, Julien

NEMECZ, Lukas

SIEM, Marcel

13:40

LEON, Hugo

JACQUELIN, Raphaël

SHARVIN, Cormac

13:50

PORTEOUS, Garrick

ZHANG, Huilin

LENCART, Pedro

