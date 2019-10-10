Pulkkanen rides hot putter to first-round Italian Open lead

Pulkkanen, in his second season on the European Tour, reeled off four successive birdies on his front nine and never looked back in a bogey-free seven-under-par 64 at Olgiata Golf Club.

"I didn't make any bogeys so it was good. I made a lot of long putts," he said after earning a one-stroke lead over South African-born Slovakian Rory Sabbatini.

Englishman Rose was among a group of five on 66, while local favourite Francesco Molinari shot 71 at the $7 million event that is part of the exclusive Rolex Series.

Pulkannen has been a solid performer in his brief career, and is feeling confident as he chases his first victory.

"First year was a learning year," he said. "Second year feeling more comfortable. I feel like my putter is really hot so I can make some birdies on the weekend."

Former world number one Rose was over par early on, but salvaged a decent score.

"I had a tough run from the second hole to the sixth hole, didn't play very well, rode the storm really well," he said.

"Putting was what I was most happy with today. I really rolled the ball well from 10-15 feet. I walked off the golf course saying I made the most of that round for sure."