Ernie Els has urged Cameron Smith to reject the riches on offer at LIV Golf and cement his legacy in the sport.

The Australian did not shut down the rumours , and it has been claimed his people are in talks with LIV with regard to a move that could net him a signing bonus of $125 million.

Such a move would result in his suspension from the PGA Tour, and as things stand threaten his world ranking as LIV Golf does not have official status.

Smith is reported to be less anxious about making the move to LIV, as his win in the Open at St Andrews means he has a five-year exemption to all four majors.

The majors have yet to reveal their stance on LIV players, but irrespective of what happens, Els has urged Smith to not make the move.

“He is in a great position right now,” Els who is in action at the Senior Open, said. “He’s entering his prime. He’s 28 and he’s got time now to win Majors, and I wouldn’t want to put that under any danger of not happening.

“I would not at this stage go on any other tour where I might not play in a major again.

“I would play my golf and put myself in the history books as far as I can go. I would stay exactly where I am. Do what I do. The money is there - it’s already there.

“Besides, the way Cam is playing, LIV will be there and his value might go up. So I’d stay exactly where I am, in my lane, and try to win more majors.”

