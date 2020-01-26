Rahm leads after 54 holes at Torrey Pines, Woods five back

Rahm shot the day's best score, a seven-under-par 65, to surge to a one-shot advantage over American Ryan Palmer (71) at Torrey Pines, where morning fog delayed the start of play by two hours.

Rory McIlroy, who with a win on Sunday would supplant Brooks Koepka as world number one, boosted his chances with a 67 that left him among a group three behind.

Woods, seeking a record 83rd PGA Tour victory, sent a proverbial bolt of electricity through the large gallery as he charged within striking distance of the lead with four front nine birdies.

But he struggled on the more difficult inward half and carded three-under-par 69 to end the day equal 14th, five strokes behind Rahm.

"Three-putted (hole) 11 and just never really got anything going coming home," said Woods, who had to grind to avoid dropping a shot at the par-five 18th, where he sank a 15-foot putt to salvage par.

Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines and acknowledged he would need a special Sunday to make it number nine.

"Got to go out there and post a low one tomorrow, still got to make a bunch of birdies," he said.

Leader Rahm, feeling good vibes on the course where he posted his first PGA Tour win three years ago, used his unique, powerful swing to run up five birdies.

But it was the eagle at the par-four second that had the gallery most buzzing.

"Landed about four feet short, skipped up and landed in the hole," said the Spaniard. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Daniel Wallis)