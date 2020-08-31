The 25-year-old shot a flawless six-under par 64 on Sunday, cleaning up his act after a lackluster start to the tournament that saw him card a five-over 75 in the first round.

After rocketing up the leaderboard on Sunday, Rahm drained the long putt in the first hole of a playoff against Johnson, letting out an elated roar.

"Luckily it just looked really, really good on the way," Rahm said in a televised interview. "I could hardly believe it."

Johnson, who had a two-stroke lead heading into the final round, carded a three-under par 67 despite a pair of costly bogeys. He shot a birdie on 18 to push the round into a playoff but his effort was not enough to derail his steely-nerved opponent.

The second of three FedexCup playoff events, where 69 players were vying for 30 spots in the upcoming Tour Championship, the tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club proved a tough test, with just five golfers finishing the four rounds under par. (Reporting by Amy Tennery; editing by Richard Pullin)

