Rahm wins Memorial Tournament to take over number one ranking

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

July 19 (Reuters) - Spain's Jon Rahm carded a final round one-over 73 to win the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday and take over the number one world ranking from Rory McIlroy.

Rahm joins childhood hero Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to reach world number one. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

