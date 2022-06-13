The Irishman came out on top in a high-class, three-way shootout with Tony Finau and Justin Thomas.

Ad

With Thomas and Finau carding final-round 64s, McIlroy needed his top stuff and he delivered with a glorious round of 62.

Golf 'One more than Norman' -Rory McIlroy delighted to win 21st PGA Tour title 3 HOURS AGO

His driving was as good as always; his putting was solid - but it was his work with the wedge that stood out and helped him over the line.

Further down the field, the likes of Justin Rose and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler showed positive signs ahead of next week’s third major of the year at Brookline.

The numbers behind the 2022 Canadian Open

1,566,000 - Rory McIlroy’s winning purse in USD

500 - McIlroy’s FedExCup points for winning the Canadian Open

3 - McIlroy’s world ranking following his victory at the Canadian Open

375 - McIlroy’s longest drive of the week in yards at St George’s Golf and Country Club

60 - Justin Rose’s final round, which included two bogeys

261 - McIlroy’s strokes taken to win the tournament

268 - Shots taken by Corey Connors to secure the Rivermead Cup for the best Canadian in the field

19 - McIlroy’s winning total under the card

21 - The number of PGA Tour wins on McIlroy’s record

62 - McIlroy’s final round in Ontario

10 - The number of birdies on McIlroy’s card on Sunday

2 - The number of PGA Tour wins for McIlroy this season. He won the CJ Cup in October

4.7 - McIlroy’s proximity to the hole in feet with his wedges in round four

Golf McIlroy's shot in the arm for the PGA Tour and dig in the ribs of Norman 4 HOURS AGO