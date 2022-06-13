Rory McIlroy fired a warning to those with eyes on this week’s US Open with a stunning victory at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Irishman came out on top in a high-class, three-way shootout with Tony Finau and Justin Thomas.
With Thomas and Finau carding final-round 64s, McIlroy needed his top stuff and he delivered with a glorious round of 62.
His driving was as good as always; his putting was solid - but it was his work with the wedge that stood out and helped him over the line.
Further down the field, the likes of Justin Rose and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler showed positive signs ahead of next week’s third major of the year at Brookline.
The numbers behind the 2022 Canadian Open
- 1,566,000 - Rory McIlroy’s winning purse in USD
- 500 - McIlroy’s FedExCup points for winning the Canadian Open
- 3 - McIlroy’s world ranking following his victory at the Canadian Open
- 375 - McIlroy’s longest drive of the week in yards at St George’s Golf and Country Club
- 60 - Justin Rose’s final round, which included two bogeys
- 261 - McIlroy’s strokes taken to win the tournament
- 268 - Shots taken by Corey Connors to secure the Rivermead Cup for the best Canadian in the field
- 19 - McIlroy’s winning total under the card
- 21 - The number of PGA Tour wins on McIlroy’s record
- 62 - McIlroy’s final round in Ontario
- 10 - The number of birdies on McIlroy’s card on Sunday
- 2 - The number of PGA Tour wins for McIlroy this season. He won the CJ Cup in October
- 4.7 - McIlroy’s proximity to the hole in feet with his wedges in round four
