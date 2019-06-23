Reavie blisters back nine to romp to six-stroke Travelers lead

Six back at the turn, Reavie birdied seven holes coming home to shoot a seven-under 63 as he took aim at his first PGA Tour victory in 11 years.

His 16-under 194 put him comfortably in front of Keegan Bradley (69) and Zack Sucher (71) at TPC River Highlands.

Sucher, the second-round leader, blew a five-stroke lead with a bogey, double-bogey, double-bogey start to the back nine.

Reavie, who tied for third in last week's U.S. Open, played the final nine holes in a course-record tying 28, 12 strokes better than Sucher. Australian Jason Day (68) and Mexico's Roberto Diaz (67) shared fourth at nine-under. Bryson DeChambeau (64) and Kevin Tway (66) were in a group of four at eight-under that also included England's Tommy Fleetwood (67) and Scotland's Martin Laird (68).

World number one Brooks Koepka stumbled home with a two-over 72, recording four birdies, four bogeys and a double that left him 15 strokes adrift of Reavie.

Defending champion Bubba Watson spiraled downward as well with six bogeys in a round of 73 that put him 14 shots behind at two-under for the tournament. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina)