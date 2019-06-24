Reavie holds off Bradley for first tour victory in 11 years

Reavie birdied the penultimate hole where challenging fellow American Keegan Bradley made double-bogey at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Making mostly pars, the 37-year-old saw much of a six-stroke overnight lead evaporate but his one-under 69 was enough see him hang on for the victory at 17-under 263.

He had not won on tour since the 2008 RBC Canadian Open.

Bradley and compatriot Zack Sucher tied for second at 13-under after both shot 67s.

Vaughn Taylor (65) finished fourth at 12-under, while England's Paul Casey (65) shared fifth with Chile's Joaquin Niemann (66) and Kevin Tway (67) who were another stroke back. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)