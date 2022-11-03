The DP World Tour has confirmed its schedule for 2023, with record prize money, a shift in dates for a number of events and a visit to Japan for the first time.

Players on the DP World Tour will be vying for a total prize fund of $144.2 million across the tournaments outside the Majors and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which chief executive Keith Pelley confirmed was a $50m increase on 2021.

Ad

Pelley also confirmed the DP World Tour would be bringing in a minimum earning of $150,000 for all exempt players who compete in a minimum of 15 qualifying events.

Golf Norman: LIV targeting players from world's top 20 as Cantlay and Schauffele rumours swirl 36 MINUTES AGO

“For us to be able to offer our members record prize funds and enhanced earning opportunities is massive, particularly when global economies are still feeling the effects of the pandemic and with the new challenge of rising inflation significantly putting pressure on costs in all facets of our business,” Pelley said. “Our overall prize fund for the 2023 season represents $50 million more than 2021 and also underlines the strength of our partnership with the PGA Tour, who are working with us to drive revenue and a long-term growth plan.

“One of the many benefits we have been able to introduce because of this partnership is the new Earnings Assurance Programme, similar to what they already have on the PGA Tour. I have always believed that it is an incredible accomplishment for any professional golfer to simply gain their playing rights on the DP World Tour and this new initiative recognises and rewards that achievement.

“Although we will never lose the magic of the meritocracy and purity of a performance-based structure, this now offers certainty of income to those players who have made it to the pinnacle of the professional game in Europe.

“Alongside the John Jacobs Bursary for the top five players who graduate to the DP World Tour from the Challenge Tour, it will provide security and a strong platform for emerging players in particular as they come through the global pathways we have created.”

Four events in Asia have been added to the schedule. The Singapore Classic and Thailand Classic are slated to take place in consecutive weeks in February, a trip to Japan for the first time in April and a return to South Korea in the same month for the first time since 2013.

The Irish Open has been shifted from its June slot to September which will make it easier for the likes of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to compete as the date is after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs in America.

“It has been a long grind’ - Smith thrilled with second DP World Tour win at Portugal Masters

The new season kicks off with the Joburg Open on November 24, with the first event in Europe taking place in May with the Italian Open at the home of the 2023 Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

World Wide Technology Championship World Wide Technology Championship: Tee Times, Prize Money, TV Coverage YESTERDAY AT 09:18