Reed takes Northern Trust lead, Johnson struggles

While overnight frontrunners Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth struggled, Reed carded a four-under-par 67 in testing winds on the exposed Liberty National course.

At 14-under 199, the American has his sights set on what would be his first victory since last year's Masters.

Mexican Ancer three-putted the 16th hole before parring the last two for a 68 that left him alone in second place in the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events on the PGA Tour.

American Brand Snedeker had the round of the day, a 63 that lifted him within two strokes of the lead along with Spaniard Jon Rahm (69).

Halfway leader Johnson battled to a 74 and slipped five shots behind.

Spieth, who teed off one shot from the lead, also carded 74 and fell six adrift. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)