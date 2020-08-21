Reigning champion Shibuno set to miss cut at women's Open

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Defending champion Hinako Shibuno suffered a nightmare second round at the women's British Open on Friday and looks certain to miss the cut after slipping to 12 over par for her two rounds.

The 21-year-old Japanese player was blown off course in wet and windy conditions at Troon and carded a 78.

The projected cut is six over.

Golf China's Yin wins Zhuhai event in maiden pro start 3 HOURS AGO

Sweden's Dani Holmqvist was sharing the lead on one-under after 13 holes of her second round.

Joint leader Sophia Popov of Germany, one of only three players to go under par on Thursday, was set to resume her second round in the later groups.

Overnight leader Amy Olson of the United States was in danger of missing the cut after following up her opening-day 67 with a bogey-strewn 81 as the weather played havoc with scoring. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Golf LPGA drops Kia Classic from 2020 schedule 11 HOURS AGO