Mark Hubbard stole the show in the opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a hole in one he described as ‘embarrassing’ - and he has also had his say on LIV Golf.

The journeyman pro, who is still seeking his first PGA Tour win, has no complaints about players defecting to LIV for huge sums of money, but has an issue with them not admitting that to be the case.

“This facade of, 'oh, we’re growing the game, and we’re doing all this stuff'. Even the interviews from the players is complete bulls**t in my opinion,” Hubbard told Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz of golf.com.

“‘Oh, we want to spend more time...’ Well, if that’s the case, then why are you still trying to play the PGA Tour? Because you’re going to play 14, 15 events with them, then you want to play another 10? Now you’re playing the same exact amount.

“Just say you went over there for the money. I can’t blame anybody for going somewhere for $125 million.”

There has been talk from LIV officials and players who have made the move that the 54-hole, 48-man, no-cut field is a vehicle to grow the game.

Hubbard scoffed at such talk, saying that although he does not agree with all the PGA Tour's policies, it does a lot to promote the sport in a positive manner.

“The PGA Tour does a lot of things poorly, but they do a great job of growing the game,” he said. “We have three international tours, developmental tours with Canada, China and Latin America. Every community we go into, we crush it with charity. We do more for charity than the other three or four major sports combined.

“There’s no way that tour - 50 super-rich guys playing a 54-hole event - is growing the game. They’re people who have already made their money, they’re at the end of their career. That’s not growing the game.”

The one aspect of LIV Golf that appeals to Hubbard is the team format, but he has a sense of unease about the sport in general.

“The team golf is a good idea, a lot of it is cool, but like, in terms of the big picture, what’s best for the overall game of golf, I’m pretty nervous about the future,” said Hubbard, who was four-under par after his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

