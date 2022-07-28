Tony Finau carried on where he left off last week, as he backed up his win at the 3M Open with an impressive opening round of 64 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

It was a controlled, blemish-free round as he carded eight birdies to get to eight-under.

"I was riding the high off of last week," Finau said. "Every week is different.

"I've had enough experience out here, I know these guys pretty well. I've known Nate Lashley for a long time and it was actually my first time playing with Cam Davis. I know he's a great player. Both great champions here. I knew I needed to play well and we had a pretty nice grouping today."

The Utah native was joined on eight-under by Taylor Pendrith who is back in action - and in good form - after taking a spell out to heal a fractured rib.

First Round Leaderboard

T1. Tony Finau, eight-under

T1. Taylor Pendrith, eight-under

T3. Michael Thompson, six-under

T3. Webb Simpson, six-under

T3. Cameron Champ, six-under

T3. Lee Hodges, six-under

T3. Matt Wallace, six-under

Top-15 finishes at the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship show Pendrith is back in form and ready to compete for a first PGA Tour success.

Cameron Champ appears to be finding some form and he carded a 66 to sit two behind Finau and Pendrith.

Matt Wallace was another player to get himself to six-under, the same score as Webb Simpson

The highlight of the day for many was the hole in one for Mark Hubbard.

USA Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson posted a 67 to sit five-under while Luke Donald - the man tipped to replace Henrik Stenson as Europe’s captain - signed for a round at 70, the same score as Danny Willett and world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay.

Former World No. 1 Jason Day is sitting at three-under, but Rickie Fowler has work to do to make the cut as he is one-over.

