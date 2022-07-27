The PGA Tour will be hoping for some sparkling golf, as the Rocket Mortgage Classic is competing with the third LIV Golf event in Bedminster.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic won’t be competing with LIV on Thursday, given the breakaway series is played over 54 holes, but there will be eyeballs on both.

Ad

LIV may have bottomless pits of money, but it cannot buy the kind of drama served up at the 3M Open last week, as Tony Finau came from five back to secure victory after Scott Percy suffered the kind of meltdown that will see him waking up in a cold sweat for some time.

Golf 'It's a wild time for golf' says Zalatoris as he hits out at LIV Golf 14 HOURS AGO

Patrick Cantlay’s appearance in the field in Detroit is a boost for the PGA Tour, as the reigning FedEx Cup champion is one of the elite names in the sport.

Other notable names in the field are Will Zalatoris, who has impressed in the majors in the past couple of years, and Cameron Young who is teeing it up for the first time since his runner-up spot at the Open.

Finau, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner are other draw cards, while Rickie Fowler and Cameron Champ will tee it up hoping to lock up places in the FedEx Cup.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is the penultimate event of the regular season, and is of huge importance for those players on the cut line.

Course: Detroit Golf Club, North Course

The club is over 100 years old and the North Course was given an overhaul prior to hosting the PGA Tour event in 2019.

At 7370 yards, it is a decent test and often throws up exciting finishes as there are a clutch of scoring holes on the back nine.

Cam Davis made an eagle and a birdie on his final two holes last year to get into a play-off, where he beat Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt.

Detroit Golf Club was formed as a six-hole course, before revered architect Donald Ross was brought in to design the present layout following the purchase of additional land in 1906.

The course is a lot tighter than Ross envisaged, with mature trees creeping in to make for daunting tee shots, and accuracy is often a key factor.

Prize Money: $8.4 million, with the winner’s share being $1.35m.

Format: 72-hole strokeplay. One-hole sudden death if a play-off is required.

Course records: 72 holes, 263, Nate Lashley (2019). 18 holes, 63, Nate Lashley (2019), J.T. Poston (2019), Davis Thompson (2021).

TV Coverage: The Rocket Mortgage Classic is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Previous winners:

2021 Cameron Davis

2020 Bryson DeChambeau

2019 Nate Lashley

Tee Times (Local time):

6:45am - Ryan Moore

6:45am - Aaron Baddeley

6:45am - Jonathan Byrd

6:45am - James Hahn

6:45am - Patrick Rodgers

6:45am - Cameron Percy

6:56am - Bill Haas

6:56am - Mark Hubbard

6:56am - Wyndham Clark

6:56am - Russell Henley

6:56am - Stephan Jaeger

6:56am - Taylor Moore

7:07am - Denny McCarthy

7:07am - Sam Ryder

7:07am - Kramer Hickok

7:07am - Si Woo Kim

7:07am - Mackenzie Hughes

7:07am - Geoff Ogilvy

7:18am - Ryan Brehm

7:18am - Robert Streb

7:18am - Michael Thompson

7:18am - Tony Finau

7:18am - Cam Davis

7:18am - Nate Lashley

7:29am - Stewart Cink

7:29am - William McGirt

7:29am - Danny Willett

7:29am - Webb Simpson

7:29am - Rickie Fowler

7:29am - Jason Day

7:40am - Nick Taylor

7:40am - C.T. Pan

7:40am - Kevin Tway

7:40am - Patrick Cantlay

7:40am - Cameron Champ

7:40am - Gary Woodland

7:51am - Sepp Straka

7:51am - Brian Gay

7:51am - Zach Johnson

7:51am - Matt Kuchar

7:51am - Patton Kizzire

7:51am - Luke Donald

8:02am - Austin Cook

8:02am - Scott Gutschewski

8:02am - Max McGreevy

8:02am - Jhonattan Vegas

8:02am - Camilo Villegas

8:02am - Kelly Kraft

8:13am - Scott Stallings

8:13am - Harry Higgs

8:13am - Hayden Buckley

8:13am - Kiradech Aphibarnrat

8:13am - Taylor Pendrith

8:13am - Lee Hodges

8:24am - Ryan Armour

8:24am - Russell Knox

8:24am - Roger Sloan

8:24am - John Huh

8:24am - Matt Wallace

8:24am - Brandon Hagy

8:35am - Ben Martin

8:35am - Joseph Bramlett

8:35am - Luke Guthrie

8:35am - Peter Malnati

8:35am - Tommy Gainey

8:35am - Vince Whaley

8:46am - Justin Lower

8:46am - Jared Wolfe

8:46am - Chris Naegel

8:46am - Austin Smotherman

8:46am - Ben Kohles

8:46am - Morgan Hoffmann

8:57am - Greyson Sigg

8:57am - Nick Hardy

8:57am - Erik Flores

8:57am - Michael Gligic

8:57am - Callum Tarren

8:57am - Ben Cook

12:10pm - Beau Hossler

12:10pm - Sahith Theegala

12:10pm - Brandon Wu

12:10pm - Brian Stuard

12:10pm - Seung-Yul Noh

12:10pm - Henrik Norlander

12:21pm - Danny Lee

12:21pm - Sean O'Hair

12:21pm - Hank Lebioda

12:21pm - Satoshi Kodaira

12:21pm - Davis Riley

12:21pm - Adam Svensson

12:32pm - Chesson Hadley

12:32pm - Rory Sabbatini

12:32pm - Alex Smalley

12:32pm - Brice Garnett

12:32pm - Kurt Kitayama

12:32pm - David Lipsky

12:43pm - Davis Love III

12:43pm - Will Zalatoris

12:43pm - Cameron Young

12:43pm - Harris English

12:43pm - Tyler Duncan

12:43pm - Ryan Palmer

12:54pm - Max Homa

12:54pm - Luke List

12:54pm - Joel Dahmen

12:54pm - Trey Mullinax

12:54pm - Garrick Higgo

12:54pm - Martin Trainer

1:05pm -Kevin Kisner

1:05pm -Adam Scott

1:05pm -Keegan Bradley

1:05pm -Lucas Glover

1:05pm -Dylan Frittelli

1:05pm - Sung Kang

1:16pm - J.J. Spaun

1:16pm - Andrew Landry

1:16pm - Cameron Tringale

1:16pm - Chad Ramey

1:16pm - Richy Werenski

1:16pm - Charley Hoffman

1:27pm - Brendan Steele

1:27pm - Adam Schenk

1:27pm - Doug Ghim

1:27pm - Troy Merritt

1:27pm - Vaughn Taylor

1:27pm - Robert Garrigus

1:38pm - Scott Piercy

1:38pm - Kevin Chappell

1:38pm - Joohyung Kim

1:38pm - Chris Kirk

1:38pm - Kevin Streelman

1:38pm - Nick Watney

1:49pm - Adam Hadwin

1:49pm - Maverick McNealy

1:49pm - Doc Redman

1:49pm - Wesley Bryan

1:49pm - Bo Van Pelt

1:49pm - Matthias Schwab

2:00pm - Paul Barjon

2:00pm - Brett Drewitt

2:00pm - Wyatt Worthington II

2:00pm - Bo Hoag

2:00pm - Seth Reeves

2:00pm - Brandon Matthews

2:11pm - Jim Knous

2:11pm - Dylan Wu

2:11pm - Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

2:11pm - Chase Seiffert

2:11pm - Joshua Creel

2:11pm - Cole Hammer

2:22pm - Dawie van der Walt

2:22pm - David Skinns

2:22pm - KK Limbhasut

2:22pm - Andrew Novak

2:22pm - Curtis Thompson

2:22pm - Chris Gotterup

Golf Garcia to 'hold off' quitting DP World Tour in hope of Ryder Cup place YESTERDAY AT 07:47