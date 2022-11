Golf

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton lift the lid on who they are backing at the Qatar World Cup

The World Cup is upon us and stars of the golfing world including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton have given their thoughts on who will win in Qatar.

00:02:06, an hour ago