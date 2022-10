Golf

Rory McIlroy 'proud' after regaining World No. 1 spot with win at CJ Cup

Rory McIlroy was almost moved to tears after capping off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

00:00:52, an hour ago