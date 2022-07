Golf

Rory McIlroy says it is 'unbelievably cool to have the chance to win the Open at St Andrews' as he shares the lead

After his chip-in eagle at the 10th, Rory McIlroy said "it was skill to get it close, but luck to get it in the hole". The world number two shot a 6-under par 66 to share the lead on 16-under par with Viktor Hovland going into the final day at St Andrews.

00:02:18, an hour ago