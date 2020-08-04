Rose still hungry and raring to go after turning 40

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Justin Rose says turning 40 last week gave him the opportunity to "press the reset button" after a disappointing year and the Briton is looking forward to challenging for seven majors over the next 11 months.

Rose, who won the U.S. Open in 2013 and the Olympic gold three years later, has not won a tournament in the last 18 months and heads into the PGA Championship at Harding Park on Thursday hoping to turn things around.

"... My golf has been poor for the last year. But I've been in a work phase for the last three, four months and you don't always see the results," Rose, who split with his swing coach Sean Foley in June, told The Telegraph https://www.telegraph.co.uk/golf/2020/08/03/justin-rose-exclusive-interview-golf-has-poor-year-hungry-success.

"But I know they're coming and feel in a much better place than 12 months ago. I was 40 last Thursday... I skipped the WGC in Memphis because I needed that milestone - it's allowed me to press the reset button.

"My 30s were amazing, having kids and building the bulk of my career, but although outsiders might think, 'well, he's got a great life, the major, the gold medal, the Ryder Cup status... what's left?' it's nothing like that. I'm still very hungry."

The world number 16 said he was looking to hit top form in the three remaining majors this year - the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Masters - and use it as a launch pad for 2021.

"We have seven majors in 11 months. That's a career's worth of opportunity and we're lucky to be playing for it," Rose said.

"... I get miserable when I'm not playing well and it's in everyone's interest I rebound... I can come across as laidback, but I'm driven and get very frustrated." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

