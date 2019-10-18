The Challenge: Japan Skins is coming - and rugby stars are on board

With a combined 479 test caps and three Rugby World Cup winner’s medals between them, George Gregan (Australia), Bryan Habana (South Africa), Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland and British & Irish Lions) and Mike Tindall (England) will take on a challenge alongside four of the biggest names in golf on Monday.

Currently in Japan for the Rugby World Cup 2019, the four legends will travel to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan where Tiger Woods will go head-to-head with reigning FedExCup champion and PGA Tour Player of the Year Rory McIlroy and multiple-time PGA Tour winners Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama in a globally-televised skins game.

Rugby World Cup 2003 winner Mike Tindall is relishing the opportunity to share centre stage with four of the world’s greatest golfers: “This is an amazing opportunity to be up close with some of the best players that have ever played the game. I am so excited to be able to watch them from inside the ropes. When you look at Tiger and Rory, they’re so robust mentally. They have each had their challenges over their career but have always managed to overcome them and end up on top which is the toughest side to sport so you can only salute them for this.”

Commenting on why golf is a favourite hobby among rugby players, former Springbok Bryan Habana said: “In my opinion it is because of the social element but also the ability to immerse yourself in another sporting environment that tests you in so many different ways than on a rugby field. Add to that some of the amazing countries and golf courses that you get an opportunity to visit, it makes the reasoning that much more enticing.”

Full details of the legends’ challenge – as well as a host of other unconventional in-game twists - will be unveiled on the day.

Full re-cap of MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins

Tee-off time

Monday October 21: 1pm (Tokyo), 6am (CEST), 5am (London), 12am (U.S. Eastern time)

How to watch

The first two hours of The Challenge will be broadcast live on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player from 5am on Monday morning.

To watch the entire event on GOLFTV for £4.99, visit challenge.golf.tv for more information.

The event purse

Players will be competing for a total purse of $350,000 USD for the selected charity partners, with hole values divided as follows:

Holes 1 through 6: $10,000 per skin

Holes 7 through 12: $15,000 per skin

Holes 13 through 17: $20,000 per skin

Hole 18: $100,000 super skin

Challenge Holes

During the event, three holes played will include an unconventional twist with additional monetary value in support of our charitable partners. Details of these extra challenges will be revealed during the live broadcast.