Ryder Cup 2021 - 'It means a lot to him' - Justin Thomas on Tiger Woods' Ryder Cup hopes for the USA

Justin Thomas revealed on Tuesday that Tiger Woods has given his full backing to the USA's bid to reclaim the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits this weekend. Woods is sitting out this year's tournament as he continues to recover from February's car crash. Thomas told media Woods is: "so into it. Obviously he wants the best for our team, he wants the best for all of us and, it means a lot to him."

00:01:44, 2 hours ago