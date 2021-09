Golf

Ryder Cup 2021 news - 'I'll try to not be as animated' - McIlroy hopes for 'more meaningful' away win

Rory McIlroy said on Tuesday he will "not be as animated" when Team Europe begin the defence of their Ryder Cup against Team USA. The last time the Ryder Cup was played on US soil at Hazeltine in 2016, McIlroy became riled up by the patriotic American fans in attendance. For the latest news and sharpest analysis on golf, visit GolfDigest.com

