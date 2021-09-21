Bryson DeChambeau has played down his feud with Brooks Koepka but has admitted that some of the taunting he faces makes him ‘uncomfortable’.

The American is well known for his huge drives on the circuit and his approach appears to rub some spectators up the wrong way. Due to the purported animosity with Ryder Cup team-mate Koepka he is often given calls of ‘Brooksie’ when on the course from fans.

The two now find themselves on the same side as the US face the European team this week which, due to the coronavirus pandemic, will have almost entirely home support in attendance.

“No matter what, we’re all humans at the end of the day. You can have a lot of armour and you can protect yourself with people around you and all that,” DeChambeau explained.

“Sure, there are times where it’s not comfortable, but there’s also times where it fuels me.

“I’ve got a brass chest. I’ve taken a lot of heat. But I’m OK with it and I understand I’m in the place where I’m at and it’s going to be that way moving forward.

“I’m not trying to change anybody’s perception, all I’m trying to do is showcase what I can do for the game of golf. Whether people like it or not, that’s their interpretation of it.

“I’m going to do my absolute best to show people who I truly am and whatever people think about me is not important, it’s about the team this week.”

He then explained that he and Koepka were on better terms than many perceive.

A lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two.

“We had some great conversations Tour Championship week (earlier this month) when we had dinner, and then I sat down and had dinner with him last night and it was fine,” he continued.

“I think there may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but won’t speak too much more on that.”

