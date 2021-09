Golf

Ryder Cup 2021 news - 'We had dinner last night, it was fine' - Bryson DeChambeau on Brooks Koepka feud

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are rumoured to be rivals on the professional golf circuit, leading to DeChambeau to be heckled from the crowd on occasions. He admits that the abuse makes him 'uncomfortable' but claimed that the pair of them get on better than many believe given the rumours of their animosity.

00:01:30, an hour ago