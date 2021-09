Golf

Ryder Cup 2021 - ‘One of the best days!’ - Rory McIlroy wants to experience another road win

Rory McIlroy says winning the Ryder Cup on the road in 2012 in an edition dubbed the Miracle at Medinah was “one of the best days.” And the 32-year-old says that he wants to experience that feeling again. For the latest news and sharpest analysis on golf, visit GolfDigest.com

00:01:42, an hour ago