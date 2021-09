Golf

Ryder Cup - 'I'm not going to bring up Medinah' - Steve Stricker says all focus on final day not history

Speaking ahead of the final day of the Ryder Cup USA captain Steve Stricker says that he won't be talking about the 'Miracle at Medinah' with his team. Team USA have built up a lead of 11-5 which puts them into a very commanding position to finish strong and close out during the final day's action and excitement.

00:01:36, an hour ago