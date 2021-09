Golf

Ryder Cup news - 'It was going to go right on my... cheek' - Steve Stricker on where he might get a tattoo

Speaking at the Ryder Cup's press conferences Team USA captain Steve Stricker told reporters that he has discussed the possibility of getting a tattoo. He said he would have to discuss it with his wife and kids but did admit that he had thought about where he would get it on his body if he were to get one.

00:00:46, 39 minutes ago