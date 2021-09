Golf

Ryder Cup news - 'We have such a unified team going' says 'proud' Paul Casey ahead of opening day

Speaking ahead of the first day of the 2021 Ryder Cup team Europe member Paul Casey said he was very proud to be part of the unit. He added that he felt the team was very unified at the moment and he was enjoying the vibe. Europe are the defending champions having won the last edition when it was held in 2018.

