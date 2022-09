Golf

Ryder Cup participation No. 1 priority for Robert MacIntyre after Italian Open win

Robert MacIntyre beat Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off at the Italian Open and has his sights set on a place in Europe’s team for next year’s Ryder Cup. The Ryder Cup will be held at the venue of the Italian Open, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

00:01:24, 35 minutes ago